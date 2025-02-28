Jos Buttler steps down as England’s white-ball captain following CT debacle

Karachi, Feb 28: England skipper Jos Buttler has announced his decision to step down as captain of the white-ball side after Saturday’s game against South Africa, which will complete England’s engagements in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

England have already been eliminated from the event after losses to Australia and Afghanistan. Buttler was appointed as Eoin Morgan’s successor in June 2022 and won the T20 World Cup in Australia later that year. The 34-year-old announced the decision in the pre-game conference on Friday.

“I am going to step down as England captain, it’s the right decision for me and the team. Hopefully, somebody else can come in and work alongside Baz to take the team to where it needs to be.

“It’s quite clear that this tournament was going to be important in regards to my captaincy and two losses out of the tournament, with the hangover of some of the tournaments before. I reached the end of the rope for my captaincy, and it’s a shame; I am sad about it. With Brendon (McCullum) coming in, I was excited to work alongside him and take the team forward, but it has not worked out that way, so it feels like it’s the right time for a change,” said Buttler.

Over the past two years, England have not made their usual mark in ICC tournaments, further indicating a need for change. They were eliminated from the 2023 ODI World Cup after finishing seventh in the league stage and followed it with a semi-final exit after losing against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The 2025 Champions Trophy ushered in the Brendon McCullum era for the English side, but the early exit from the tournament resulted in Buttler’s decision to step down. He also reflected on the ‘disappointment and sadness’ he felt but hopes he can get back to enjoying the game without any additional pressure.

“There’s a sort of disappointment and sadness, but I’m sure it will pass in time, and I can get back to enjoying my cricket. I’ll also reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country,” he added.

IANS