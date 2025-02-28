Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to expedite the conclusion of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of the year and hold further focused discussions on the defence industry and policy to explore opportunities from new initiatives and programmes, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting between the two leaders on Friday.

The leaders committed to task their respective negotiating teams to pursue negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, and mutually beneficial FTA with the aim of concluding them within the course of the year.

Officials were asked to work as trusted partners to enhance market access and remove trade barriers. They were also tasked to advance negotiations on an Agreement on Investment Protection and an Agreement on Geographical Indications.

The two leaders welcomed the progress made by the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) that took place during the visit in fostering deeper collaboration and strategic coordination at the intersection of trade, trusted technology, and green transition.

The two leaders have also agreed to direct the India-EU Trade and Technology Council to further deepen its engagement to strengthen semiconductor ecosystems, trustworthy and sustainable Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, 6G, Digital Public Infrastructure, joint research and innovation for green and clean energy technologies with a focus on trusted partnerships and industry linkages across these sectors, including the recycling of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), marine plastic litter, and green hydrogen.

They have committed to convene the next meeting of the TTC at an early date to deepen cooperation in semiconductors and other critical technologies, the statement said. Besides, the two leaders committed to undertake concrete steps for the realisation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) announced during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, deepen their cooperation in the framework of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Leadership Group for Industry Transition (Lead IT 2.0), and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

“The India-EU Strategic partnership is needed now, more than ever, to jointly address global issues, foster stability, and promote mutual prosperity,” the joint statement said. In this context, the two leaders stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation between India and Europe in trade and de-risking of supply chains, investment, emerging critical technologies, innovation, talent, digital and green industrial transition, space and geospatial sectors, defence and people-to-people contacts.

They also highlighted the need to cooperate in tackling common global challenges, including climate change, the governance of Artificial Intelligence, development finance, and terrorism in an interdependent world.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law and mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes underpinned by effective regional institutions. India welcomed the EU joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Both sides also committed to explore trilateral co-operation including in Africa and the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at growing cooperation in the defence and security domain, including joint exercises and collaboration between the Indian Navy and EU Maritime security entities.

IANS

Previous article
Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats
Next article
Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with Dibrugarh Press Club, Greater Dibrugarh Press club and Naharkatia...
NATIONAL

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will remain suspended at the Howrah railway station - one...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has said it is a "responsible and essential" move...
INTERNATIONAL

World Bank to establish one billion USD fund for Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 28: Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed on Friday that the World Bank is working on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson,...
Load more

Popular news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge