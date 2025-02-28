Friday, February 28, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

We’ve planned for Australia, says Shahidi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Lahore, Feb 27: The Afghanistan team has chalked out plans for the entire Australian side and is not just focussed on its bete noire Glenn Maxwell, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said on the eve of their must-win Champions Trophy match.
Having knocked England out of the tournament with a memorable eight-run win here on Wednesday, Afghanistan are now seeking to get the better of Australia at the same venue on Friday and book a semifinal berth.
“You think we will come only to play with Maxwell? Do you think it will be like that? We have planned for entire Australian team, and I know that he (Maxwell) played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that’s part of the history,” Shahidi said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.
Chasing 292, Australia were staring at a certain defeat after losing seven wickets with less than 100 on the board, but then, Maxwell played one of the greatest knocks in history of one-day cricket to steer his side into an unbelievable win, and days later, the Aussies won a record-extending sixth World Cup.
“After that, we beat them in T20 World Cup, and we think about all opposition team. We are not coming to the ground to plan on individual players.
We will try our best to come with the planning, and we are not playing only Maxwell – we are playing Australia,” Shahidi said. (PTI)

Previous article
With semifinal at stake, Australia face Afghanistan
Next article
Pakistan, B’desh end campaigns winless after wash out
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Eminent Muslims write to PM Modi, express concern

Arrest of USTM chancellor New Delhi, Feb 27: A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims on Thursday wrote to...
MEGHALAYA

CEM, Chairman to be elected unopposed as Opp stay away

SHILLONG, Feb 27: First-time MDCs of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), Shemborlang Rynjah and Strong Pillar...
MEGHALAYA

Newly-elected MDCs sworn-in by EKH DC Kurbah

SHILLONG, Feb 27: All the 29 newly-elected members of the KHADC were sworn in by East Khasi Hills...
MEGHALAYA

Govt hopes to expand Umroi airport runway by 2026-end

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The state government on Thursday said it is hopeful about expanding the runaway of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eminent Muslims write to PM Modi, express concern

MEGHALAYA 0
Arrest of USTM chancellor New Delhi, Feb 27: A civil...

CEM, Chairman to be elected unopposed as Opp stay away

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 27: First-time MDCs of the Voice of...

Newly-elected MDCs sworn-in by EKH DC Kurbah

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 27: All the 29 newly-elected members of...
Load more

Popular news

Eminent Muslims write to PM Modi, express concern

MEGHALAYA 0
Arrest of USTM chancellor New Delhi, Feb 27: A civil...

CEM, Chairman to be elected unopposed as Opp stay away

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 27: First-time MDCs of the Voice of...

Newly-elected MDCs sworn-in by EKH DC Kurbah

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 27: All the 29 newly-elected members of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge