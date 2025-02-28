Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

World Bank to establish one billion USD fund for Lebanon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Beirut, Feb 28: Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed on Friday that the World Bank is working on establishing a one-billion-US dollar reconstruction fund for Lebanon as part of the ongoing efforts to support the country’s economic recovery.

His remarks came after a meeting with Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa region. Jaber expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s ongoing assistance, describing its support as crucial for Lebanon’s urgent infrastructure and reconstruction needs.

“A preliminary recovery plan was discussed with the World Bank last week, and we are working on accelerating the reforms necessary to secure its approval,” said the Lebanese minister. He added that several projects are either already approved or in the process of approval, and the priority now is to fast-track their implementation.

For his part, Dione detailed the one-billion-US dollar Lebanon Emergency Assistance Programme (LEAP). The World Bank has committed 250 million dollars. The remaining funds are secured through donor partners and Lebanon’s allies, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The time factor is crucial,” Dione stressed, emphasizing the need for swift action to deliver results and meet the Lebanese people’s expectations. He also underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, and digital transformation in strengthening governance.

Regarding funding conditions, Dione clarified that while the World Bank does not impose terms, it expects Lebanon to implement necessary reforms to instill confidence among investors and international partners. “This is a partnership, not an imposition. However, credibility-enhancing measures are essential to reassure investors and attract further support,” he explained.

IANS

Previous article
HM Shah chairs high-level meet for dismantling narcotics network, eliminating inter-state gangs
Next article
Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with Dibrugarh Press Club, Greater Dibrugarh Press club and Naharkatia...
NATIONAL

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will remain suspended at the Howrah railway station - one...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran says expanding defence capabilities ‘essential’ due to Israeli threats

Tehran, Feb 28: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has said it is a "responsible and essential" move...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

Popular news

Media workshop roots for sustained media-NGO coordination in HEC mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 28: Aaranyak-British Asian Trust in collaboration with...

Eastern Railway suspends retiring room & dormitory services at Howrah station

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 28: Retiring room and dormitory services will...

PM Modi, EU’s von der Leyen agree on year-end deadline for FTA, closer defence ties: Joint Statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge