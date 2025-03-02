Cricket Lovers clinch District League title

Shillong, March 1: Cricket Lovers emerged champions of the 4th District League T20 Cricket Tournament 2025, organised by the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association, after defeating Sohra Combined by 19 runs in the final held on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Cricket Lovers opted to bat first and posted a competitive total of 139 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Yadav anchored the innings with a steady knock of 67 runs off 56 balls, while Kevin Diengdoh was the pick of the bowlers for Sohra Combined, returning figures of 3 for 23 in his four-over spell.

In reply, Sohra Combined fought hard but could only manage 125 for 5 in 20 overs. Pherson Diengdoh top-scored with 35 runs off 41 balls, but the disciplined bowling attack from Cricket Lovers, led by Mehraf Hussain Sarkar who claimed 2 wickets for 37 runs, restricted their opponents.

With this victory, Cricket Lovers lifted the coveted trophy, while Rohit Yadav was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his match-winning performance with the bat.

The triumph marked a memorable campaign for Cricket Lovers, showcasing their all-round brilliance throughout the tournament. Their consistent performances with both bat and ball culminated in a well-deserved title win, further solidifying their stature in the district cricket circuit. The East Khasi Hills Cricket Association lauded the efforts of both finalists for their spirited display, underscoring the growing competitiveness of local cricket in the region.