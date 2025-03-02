Mawlai close in on title after beating Nongthymmai 6-1

Shillong Premier League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 1: Mawlai SC are on the cusp of winning the Shillong Premier League 2024 title after they came from a goal down to defeat Nongthymmai SC 6-1 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on Saturday.

Pynshailang Kharduid (12’) scored first for Nongthymmai and Mawlai were trailing for a good 15 minutes until they came charging back through Donlad Diengdoh (27’), Robertson Khongriah (34’), Banskhemlang Mawlong (51’), Baiaikara Swer (76’) and Romarius Laban (86’, 87’).

The win means that Mawlai have 44 points, five more than second-placed Shillong Lajong FC, with both sides having two games to play, including one against each other. Mawlai will be in action next, against Laitkor SC on Tuesday, and a win there will give them a third successive SPL title and write their name into the history books.

Nongthymmai, meanwhile, continue to remain in ninth place. Even before today they knew that they would be unable to escape the relegation zone no matter the result but they still gave Mawlai a scare when Pynshailang scored first.

Mawlai then drew on all the skill at their disposal to fight their way back, first with veteran Donlad Diengdoh creating some free space and firing in the equaliser low across the turf. Mawlai were able to take the lead before half time with Robertson, soon after he missed a sitter, scoring by lobbing Nongthymmai goalkeeper Akash Thapa. Banskhem then pushed the leaders further ahead with a cross or shot – only he can tell – from long range that sailed into the net to the delight of his team mates on the bench.

The next goal took another 25 minutes to appear; Mawlai’s lead scorer Khrawkupar Jana was not able to get on the scoresheet today but he did provide the cross that led to Baiaikara’s tap-in, which made it 4-1.

By this point Akash was hard pressed by the relentless Mawlai attacks but he made several saves right through the game. Still, there was little he could do to stop substitute Romarius, who pumped in two goals in the space of a couple of minutes.

The SPL 2024 will return on Monday when sixth-placed Nangkiew Irat SC face bottom side Ryntih FC at 3pm. Nangkiew Irat won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December.