SPORTS

Shami likely to be rested against NZ

By: Agencies

Dubai, March 1: The presence of five left-handed batters in the New Zealand line-up and the slight calf trouble faced by Mohammed Shami during the Pakistan game may force the Indian team management to play left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the Sunday’s Champions Trophy game.
If the Friday’s practice session was an indication, then the Punjab pacer in all likelihood will replace Shami, who has recently returned to the national fold following a long injury lay-off.
Arshdeep trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowling 13 overs with full run-up while Shami only bowled 6-7 overs with a curtailed run-up. He was not bowling full steam.During the game against Pakistan on February 23, Shami had received treatment in his right leg from the physios just after bowling his third over of the innings.
The body language of the players during the training session on Friday suggested that India are likely to give Shami a much-needed break before all important semi-finals. (PTI)

