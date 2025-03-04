Tuesday, March 4, 2025
SPORTS

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

By: Agencies

Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Monday replaced injured Matthew Short in the Australian squad for the knock-out stage of the ongoing Champions Trophy.
Top order batter Short was ruled out of the ICC event, being held in Pakistan and Dubai, due to a calf injury sustained during the match against Afghanistan on Friday.
The 21-year-old Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England last year, was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament.
The ICC’s Event Technical Committee has approved his inclusion in the Australian squad early on Monday.
Connolly has thus far featured in six internationals for Australia, of which three have been ODIs. He’s a left-handed batter, who bowls left-arm spin as well. Short injured his calf on Friday while fielding and appeared hindered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of the order before the match was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.
Australia will face India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa. (PTI)

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final
