Lajong win cliffhanger to jump to fifth spot in I-league

KOZHIKODE, March 3: Shillong Lajong FC scored an injury time winner in a high scoring, topsy turvy game to take home a 4-3 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2024-25 at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Monday.The teams were locked 1-1 at half time.

Despite rallying back from a deficit twice in the game Gokulam Kerala were undone, extending their losing streak to four matches now. While Phrangki Buam (14’, 50’), Marcos Rudwere (85’), Renan Paulino (90+5’) scored for the winners, Thabiso Brown (9’, 54’), Mashoor Shereef (88’) struck for the home side. These two sides have combined for over a fifth of the total goals scored in the I-League this season and so there was never any real danger of the game petering into a goalless draw.So, it proved, as Gokulam seized the initiative right from the outset, and scored the opener in the ninth minute of the game. Having been played through by a brilliant through ball, Thabiso Brown ran through Shillong’s high line before lobbing the ball over a charging Ranit Sarkar, to give the hosts the lead.

The lead didn’t last long, and within five minutes Shillong Lajong were level, when Phrangki Buam snuck in from the back to volley in Treimiki Lamurong’s brilliant cross from the left. Almost immediately, Lajong’s game was elevated and their interplay on the wings kept Gokulam on the backfoot for most of the first half.

The benefits of the pressure paid off within five minutes of the restart, when Lamurong and Buam combined again to give their side the lead. (Agencies)