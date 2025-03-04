Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Lajong win cliffhanger to jump to fifth spot in I-league

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

KOZHIKODE, March 3: Shillong Lajong FC scored an injury time winner in a high scoring, topsy turvy game to take home a 4-3 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2024-25 at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Monday.The teams were locked 1-1 at half time.
Despite rallying back from a deficit twice in the game Gokulam Kerala were undone, extending their losing streak to four matches now. While Phrangki Buam (14’, 50’), Marcos Rudwere (85’), Renan Paulino (90+5’) scored for the winners, Thabiso Brown (9’, 54’), Mashoor Shereef (88’) struck for the home side. These two sides have combined for over a fifth of the total goals scored in the I-League this season and so there was never any real danger of the game petering into a goalless draw.So, it proved, as Gokulam seized the initiative right from the outset, and scored the opener in the ninth minute of the game. Having been played through by a brilliant through ball, Thabiso Brown ran through Shillong’s high line before lobbing the ball over a charging Ranit Sarkar, to give the hosts the lead.
The lead didn’t last long, and within five minutes Shillong Lajong were level, when Phrangki Buam snuck in from the back to volley in Treimiki Lamurong’s brilliant cross from the left. Almost immediately, Lajong’s game was elevated and their interplay on the wings kept Gokulam on the backfoot for most of the first half.
The benefits of the pressure paid off within five minutes of the restart, when Lamurong and Buam combined again to give their side the lead. (Agencies)

Previous article
NEUFC defeat Chennaiyin to qualify for the playoffs
Next article
Milan crisis deepens after 3rd straight Serie A loss
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Monday replaced injured Matthew Short in the Australian squad...
SPORTS

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside suggestions that India enjoyed an unfair advantage in the...
SPORTS

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but India would rely on a potent spin battery and...
SPORTS

Milan crisis deepens after 3rd straight Serie A loss

SL Milan, March 3: AC Milan fell further into crisis as a stoppage-time penalty condemned it to a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on...

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside...

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but...
Load more

Popular news

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on...

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside...

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge