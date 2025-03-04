MFA & SSA mourn loss of SS Rapthap

Shillong, March 3: The Meghalaya football community has been grieving the loss of SS Rapthap, a noted and experienced football administrator, who passed away on Saturday evening here.

Fondly known as Bah Heprit, Rapthap was the former General Secretary of both the Shillong Sports Association and Meghalaya Football Association and was one of the SSA’s Vice-Presidents at the time of his death.

A resident of Mawkhar, the 68-year-old had also rendered service to Mawkhar Sports Club and was most recently its Adviser.

In a message of condolence to the family, MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem said that the association was deeply saddened by the passing of Rapthap. “Our heart goes out to the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

He added, “Bah Heprit will also be remembered for his quietness, kindness and warm smile.

We will also remember him for his work over the many years, for the growth and development of football in Shillong and in the state of Meghalaya.

We also remember the events and times that we shared with him.”

The SSA, meanwhile, held a condolence meet for Rapthap today, with senior figures, led by SSA President Banteidor Lyngdoh MLA, in attendance.

A minute’s silence was also observed before kick-off in today’s Shillong Premier League match and the SSA has decided to postpone on Tuesday’s scheduled fixture to a later date as a mark of respect and to enable players, officials, coaches and others to attend the funeral, which will be held from 12pm on Tuesday.