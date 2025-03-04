Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Milan crisis deepens after 3rd straight Serie A loss

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SL Milan, March 3: AC Milan fell further into crisis as a stoppage-time penalty condemned it to a 2-1 defeat at home to Lazio in the Italian league.
Despite being reduced to 10 men, Milan managed to level in the 84th minute on Sunday but Pedro converted a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppages.
This was Milan’s third straight Serie A loss amid a disastrous run that also saw the Rossoneri crash out of the Champions League.
Milan dropped to ninth in the standings and was leapfrogged by Roma after Claudio Ranieri’s team fought back to beat 10-man Como 2-1.
Lazio climbed back into fourth place – a point above Juventus, which hosts Hellas Verona on Monday.
Sixth-placed Bologna rallied to beat relegation-threatened Cagliari 2-1.
Late (and even later) drama
Lazio was also looking to get back to winning ways following two Serie A draws and being knocked out of the Italian Cup midweek by Inter Milan, also at San Siro.
Mattia Zaccagni gave Lazio the lead in the 28th minute. His initial attempt was saved by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan but Zaccagni tapped in the rebound.
Milan’s chances of getting something from the match diminished in the 67th when defender Strahinja Pavlovic was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Lazio midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi Milan neverthless managed to find an equalizer when Rafael Leão whipped in a cross from the left for an unmarked Samuel Chukwueze to head in at the far post. (AP)

Previous article
Lajong win cliffhanger to jump to fifth spot in I-league
Next article
Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Monday replaced injured Matthew Short in the Australian squad...
SPORTS

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside suggestions that India enjoyed an unfair advantage in the...
SPORTS

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but India would rely on a potent spin battery and...
SPORTS

Lajong win cliffhanger to jump to fifth spot in I-league

KOZHIKODE, March 3: Shillong Lajong FC scored an injury time winner in a high scoring, topsy turvy game...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on...

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside...

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but...
Load more

Popular news

Connolly replaces Short in Australia squad

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly on...

Rohit dismisses ‘advantage’ claims ahead of semi-final

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside...

Spin-heavy India look to tame gritty Aussies

SPORTS 0
Dubai, March 3: History weighs heavily against them but...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge