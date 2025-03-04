Tuesday, March 4, 2025
SPORTS

NEUFC defeat Chennaiyin to qualify for the playoffs

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, March 3: NorthEast United FC returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season tonight.
It all started with a goal from Nestor Albiach early on before Jithin MS and Alaaeddine Ajaraie also got into the act in a first-half blitzkrieg. Chennaiyin FC had their moments in the second half but they failed to convert their chances. With this win, the Highlanders have gotten to 35 points from 23 games and qualified for the playoffs for the first time after the 2020-21 season.
NorthEast United FC showed great urgency from the first minute of the game, pushing bodies forward in search of the goal. Their early pressure saw Jithin MS force a save from Mohammed Nawaz in the fifth minute. A couple of minutes later, Nestor handed the lead to the Highlanders. It all started with Ajaraie, who found the Spaniard with a sensational flick. Nestor controlled the ball before slotting it into the bottom right corner of the net.
Things complicated for the Marina Machans as they conceded again in the 26th minute. The move began with Mohammed Ali Bemammer playing a give-and-go with Jithin before sliding it to Ajaraie in space. The Moroccan eventually picked out Jithin’s surging run and the winger completed the brilliant move with a fine finish.
NorthEast United FC extended their lead in the 38th minute when Jithin lost his marker with a surging run from the left flank before finding Ajaraie in the box. Ryan Edwards was brilliant to block Ajaraie’s initial effort, but the Moroccan followed up the ricochet and slotted it home to score his 21st goal of the campaign. (Agencies)

Previous article
MFA confirms Maldives to play India in Shillong on March 19
Next article
Lajong win cliffhanger to jump to fifth spot in I-league
