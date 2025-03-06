Black Caps beat Proteas, set up summit clash with India

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Lahore, March 5: Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson struck commanding centuries as New Zealand hammered South Africa by 50 runs in a high-scoring semifinal to set up a summit clash with India in the Champions Trophy, here on Wednesday.

Ravindra played a brilliant knock of 108 runs off 101 balls, laced with 13 fours and a six, while Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, after skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat.

Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27 balls) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12 balls) then capitalized on the solid foundation, adding 112 runs in the final 10 overs to power New Zealand to a massive total of 362/6 – the highest score in Champions Trophy history.

Only twice has a higher target been successfully chased in ODIs – both by South Africa – but this time it was not to be as the Proteas were restricted to 312 for 9 in pursuit of the record target, despite a scintillating century from David Miller (100 not out off 67 balls) and fighting fifties by Rassie van der Dussen (69) and skipper Temba Bavuma (56).

Santner (3/43) was the most successful New Zealand bowler, as he, along with the other spinners — Michael Bracewell (1/53), Glenn Phillips (2/27) and Ravindra (1/20) – tightened the screws in the middle overs.

New Zealand will now face former champions India in the final on Sunday in Dubai. Wednesday’s semifinal marked the end of Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan.

Chasing 363 for a win, South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton early for 17, but Bavuma, who initially struggled, found his rhythm and shared a vital 105-run partnership with van der Dussen, with the duo bringing up the team century in the 18th over.

However, New Zealand skipper Santner’s three-wicket burst derailed the chase.

The left-arm spinner first broke the stand by removing Bavuma in the 23rd over, before producing a beauty to clean up van der Dussen. Santner then had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (3) holed out to Matt Henry.

Ravindra then dismissed Aiden Markram (31) with a caught-and-bowled effort, leaving South Africa at 189 for 5 in the 33rd over. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3) and Keshav Maharaj (1) followed in quick succession before Miller put up a top-class show with 10 fours and four sixes to reach his hundred in the last ball of the South African run chase.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand built a strong opening stand of 48 between Ravindra and Will Young (21), before the latter was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi (3/72) in the eighth over.

Ravindra and Williamson then shared 164 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis crossed 250 in the 40th over.

Ravindra, looking in complete control, played exquisite pull shots and back-foot drives on his way to his second century of this Champions Trophy, following his 112 against Bangladesh.

Williamson, despite early jitters, batted calmly to bring up his 15th ODI century and his fourth against South Africa. He has now scored hundreds in his last three ODIs against the Proteas.

Ravindra was caught by Klaasen off the bowling of Rabada (2/70), while Williamson mistimed a ramp shot to be caught by Ngidi off Mulder.

Mitchell then struck four fours and one six in his 37-ball knock, while Phillips blasted six fours and a six in 27 balls to swell the total (PTI)