Lajong edge Rangdajied to stay in title fight

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 5: Shillong Lajong FC remain in the hunt for the Shillong Premier League 2024 title after defeating Rangdajied United 2-1 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Wednesday.

Samchaphrang Lato (27’) and Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (45’P) provided the goals for Lajong and Benny Khriam (85’) for Rangdajied.

Anything less than a win would have handed the trophy to leaders Mawlai SC and the defending champions can still take a third consecutive SPL title by winning their next fixture, which will be on March 10.

As it stands, Lajong have 42 points now, 2 behind Mawlai. Rangdajied are third with 32.

The opening goal came from a right flank cross by Rimankhraw Kharumnuid. Deibormame Tongper headed it at the far side but the ball might have come off a defender as the header lacked power. Luckily for Lajong, it fell into an ideal spot for Samchaphrang to help it into the net with his left boot.

Before half time Aibiangmame Nongneng carelessly gave the ball away to Deibor and he ran with it into the box. With no team mate left to back him up, Rangdajied goalkeeper Kerichard L Marshillong charged out and tackled the man and not the ball, leading to a penalty. Iohborlang converted this perfectly, slamming the ball high into the net.

Uniquely for the teams in the SPL, Rangdajied have conceded more goals in the first half than the second – 8 to 3 – including five in the last three games.

Rangdajied had their moments in the second half, with Owanijuh Pajuh heading a cross on target but straight to Lajong goalie Siwel Rymbai. RUFC had three bites from a corner kick later on, with two attempts blocked and the third sent wide by Aenam Jyrwa.

It was substitute Benny Khriam who pulled a goal back, delightfully whipping a header from a chipped ball past Siwel. Ieitlang Syiemlieh was marginally wide two minutes later but an equaliser was not on the cards and Lajong took the win, which, incidentally, was by the same margin that they beat Rangdajied in the first leg in October.

On Thursday, Ryntih FC will take on Nongrim Hills SC at 3pm. This will be the last fixture for both sides this season. A win or a draw would lift Nongrim Hills from eighth place to seventh. Nongrim Hills had won their first leg encounter against bottom club Ryntih 6-0 in December.