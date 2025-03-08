Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever Haryanvi song The Heartbreak Chhora. The track features a one-of-a-kind, AI-generated visualizer video that blends striking artistry with quirky, eye-catching visuals making Ayushmann the first mainstream Bollywood actor to have an AI music video. Penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj, The Heartbreak Chhora has been composed by Jaya Rohilla. Speaking about his latest musical experiment, Ayushmann said, “It’s a great feeling to finally unveil what I’ve been working on over the past few months. I’m a big fan of Haryanvi music and wanted to try new sounds and themes that haven’t been explored in this genre. (IANS)