Country music icon Clay Walker set to play legend Randy Travis in biopic

The biopic about the life of country music legend Randy Travis is currently in the works. The country star Clay Walker is set to play the role of the music icon in the biopic titled Forever and Ever, Amen, reported Deadline.

The Last Light fame filmmaker Andrew Hyatt will direct the Randy Travis biopic.

The biopic was announced on Wednesday night at the Grand Ole Opry music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event included performances by Travis’s friends, including country star Clay Walker, Collin Raye, Lady A, James Dupre and more.

As per the outlet, the makers have established that Travis will be played by three actors of different ages.

Walker will play Travis in his 40s and 50s and executive produce alongside Travis and his wife, Mary Travis.

Travis is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame with 23 No. 1 worldwide hits, seven Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards and five CMA Awards, Deadline reported.

The film’s titular song, Forever and Ever, Amen, earned CMA Awards as Single and Album of the Year when it debuted in 1987.

Unfortunately, Travis suffered a debilitating stroke about 12 years ago.

Despite this, he continues to release original music with the aid of technology.

At the musical event in Grand Ole Opry, Walker concluded the night by performing Forever and Ever, Amen”, which included a special amen from Travis at the end, reported the outlet.

He also sang his own hits before reintroducing Travis and his wife to make the announcement of the movie in development.

Clay Walker is known for chartbuster songs like, What’s It To You, Live Until I Die, Dreaming With My Eyes Open, If I Could Make A Living and Rumour Has It. (ANI)