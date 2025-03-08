Saturday, March 8, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case related to his objectionable comments in the India Got Latent show. The questioning of Allahbadia is underway at the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police. Allahbadia was supposed to appear before the Assam Police the previous week in the case related to his controversial comments on the stage of the India’s Got Latent show that has attracted massive backlash for the podcaster. A case against Allahbadia was registered in Guwahati, and he was served summons to appear before the Assam Police here. (IANS)

Previous article
Country music icon Clay Walker set to play legend Randy Travis in biopic
Next article
Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed 25 per cent tariffs on many imports from Mexico...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever Haryanvi song The Heartbreak Chhora. The track features a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set

Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in the case of The White Lotus star Walton Goggins,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Country music icon Clay Walker set to play legend Randy Travis in biopic

The biopic about the life of country music legend Randy Travis is currently in the works. The country...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed...

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever...

Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in...
Load more

Popular news

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed...

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever...

Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge