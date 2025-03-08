Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case related to his objectionable comments in the India Got Latent show. The questioning of Allahbadia is underway at the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police. Allahbadia was supposed to appear before the Assam Police the previous week in the case related to his controversial comments on the stage of the India’s Got Latent show that has attracted massive backlash for the podcaster. A case against Allahbadia was registered in Guwahati, and he was served summons to appear before the Assam Police here. (IANS)