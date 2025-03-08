Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set

Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in the case of The White Lotus star Walton Goggins, potentially fatal. In the third episode of The White Lotus Season 3, the actor liberates a bunch of caged, venomous snakes, resulting in his character’s girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) getting bitten before being rushed to the hospital, reports Variety. But in real life, Walton was the one bitten by a snake. The actor, who plays miserable Thailand tourist Rick Hatchett on the HBO series, told the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live, prefacing it by saying, “I am terrified of snakes. I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes. There’s something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes”. (IANS)