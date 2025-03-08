Saturday, March 8, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Walton Goggins reveals he was bitten by snake on set

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Obsession with work can sometimes become unhealthy or in the case of The White Lotus star Walton Goggins, potentially fatal. In the third episode of The White Lotus Season 3, the actor liberates a bunch of caged, venomous snakes, resulting in his character’s girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) getting bitten before being rushed to the hospital, reports Variety. But in real life, Walton was the one bitten by a snake. The actor, who plays miserable Thailand tourist Rick Hatchett on the HBO series, told the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live, prefacing it by saying, “I am terrified of snakes. I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes. There’s something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes”. (IANS)

Previous article
Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning
Next article
Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed 25 per cent tariffs on many imports from Mexico...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever Haryanvi song The Heartbreak Chhora. The track features a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Country music icon Clay Walker set to play legend Randy Travis in biopic

The biopic about the life of country music legend Randy Travis is currently in the works. The country...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed...

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever...

Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police...
Load more

Popular news

Trump delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 7: President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed...

Ayushmann pushes boundaries with his track The Heartbreak Chhora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever...

Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge