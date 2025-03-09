Sunday, March 9, 2025
SPORTS

NEUFC break home jinx at Shillong

By: Agencies

Shillong, March 8: NorthEast United FC defeated East Bengal FC by 4-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in the ISL on Saturday.
The Highlanders thus bagged their 10th win of the league season, wrapping up their 24 games and earning 38 points before embarking on their playoffs journey. This was the eighth match where NorthEast United FC scored three or more goals this season, and also got their first-ever ISL win in Shillong.
East Bengal FC had limited chances coming their way in the first half, but Cleiton Silva did give NorthEast United FC a moment of scare through a probing free-kick in the 22nd minute. With the team earning a chance at a promising spot on the left flank, Silva swerved in a telling delivery that resulted in the ball landing over the crossbar.NorthEast United FC retaliated by moving gradually up the left wing through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who lobbed in a cross for Nestor Albiach in the 32nd minute.
Nestor made a robust effort at hitting the target with an aerial effort, but the shot was kept off limits by East Bengal FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.
Ajaraie back-heeled a pass for the onrushing Tondonba Singh on the left flank, followed by the latter drilling in a cross for Nestor at the centre of the 18-yard box. .
The Highlanders rode on this brief wave in their favour as Nestor played a key role in shaping up a dynamic offensive sequence from a corner kick. (Agencies)

UP Warriorz edge RCB by 12 runs
CLASH OF THE TITANS
