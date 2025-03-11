Tuesday, March 11, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty celebrate their partner’s big day

By: Agencies

Date:

As the entire country celebrated the historic win of ‘Men in Blue’ against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the better halves of the players also celebrated in their sweet and emotional way. Virat Kohli hugged his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the stadium after the historic win. A video of the adorable moment of the lovebirds is doing rounds on social media. Kohli did not contribute to the scoreboard much during the finals but the collective effort led Team India to the Champions trophy. Speaking after the match, Kohli said the collective effort and different players stepping up at different times made a huge difference. King Kohli said, “It’s been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. (IANS)

Previous article
McConaughey was bundle of nerves after returning to set after 6 years
