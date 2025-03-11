Gaga reveals she endured a lot during her initial phase of fame

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently shared that she had to “endure a lot” during her early days of fame. The 38-year-old musician, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, emerged on the music scene in the late 2000s with hits such as Poker Face and Bad Romance but admitted that all that success “took (her) far away” from herself and she was “hardened” by her experience, reports Female First UK. However, things are very different these days. She told The Sunday Times, “I’m just a much more stable, healthy human than I was for the last 20 years. The music industry took over my life when I was younger. It took me far away from myself and I had to endure a lot and it hardened me, for sure. It took me a while to find my feet”. (IANS)