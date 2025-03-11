Tuesday, March 11, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Gaga reveals she endured a lot during her initial phase of fame

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently shared that she had to “endure a lot” during her early days of fame. The 38-year-old musician, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, emerged on the music scene in the late 2000s with hits such as Poker Face and Bad Romance but admitted that all that success “took (her) far away” from herself and she was “hardened” by her experience, reports Female First UK. However, things are very different these days. She told The Sunday Times, “I’m just a much more stable, healthy human than I was for the last 20 years. The music industry took over my life when I was younger. It took me far away from myself and I had to endure a lot and it hardened me, for sure. It took me a while to find my feet”. (IANS)

Previous article
Hans Zimmer slams Academy’s ‘stupid rule’ for disqualifying Dune: Part Two score
Next article
McConaughey was bundle of nerves after returning to set after 6 years
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Carney to replace Trudeau as PM

Toronto, March 10: Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada’s next prime minister after the governing Liberal...
SALANTINI JANERA

Sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·ani dongjani a·sel silroroaniko champengenga: Mukul

SHILLONG: Meghalaya sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·e dakani dongjani a·sel aro tangka paisarangko name jakkaljaengani a·sel namroro silroroaniko champengani...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty celebrate their partner’s big day

As the entire country celebrated the historic win of ‘Men in Blue’ against New Zealand in the Champions...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

McConaughey was bundle of nerves after returning to set after 6 years

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, who is known for Interstellar, admitted to being nervous on the first day shooting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Carney to replace Trudeau as PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, March 10: Former central banker Mark Carney will...

Sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·ani dongjani a·sel silroroaniko champengenga: Mukul

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·e dakani dongjani a·sel...

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty celebrate their partner’s big day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As the entire country celebrated the historic win of...
Load more

Popular news

Carney to replace Trudeau as PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, March 10: Former central banker Mark Carney will...

Sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·ani dongjani a·sel silroroaniko champengenga: Mukul

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya sorkariko chalaianio parak ong·e dakani dongjani a·sel...

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty celebrate their partner’s big day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
As the entire country celebrated the historic win of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge