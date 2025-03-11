Tuesday, March 11, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

McConaughey was bundle of nerves after returning to set after 6 years

By: Agencies

Date:

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, who is known for Interstellar, admitted to being nervous on the first day shooting on The Rivals of Amziah King. The actor, with his right eye swollen from a bee sting, walked onto the set, raised his hand and asked, “Is anybody else nervous except for me?”, reports Variety. The cast and crew let out a collective laugh. “Alright, alright, alright, I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t the only one”, the actor said, sounding like a mixture of a preacher and a surfer with his signature drawl. As per Variety, but the actor wasn’t joking. He admits he felt creaky returning to the screen after a six-year hiatus, during which he wrote a memoir, Greenlights, recorded a few voice roles in films like Sing 2, spent time with his family and kept a lower profile. (IANS)

