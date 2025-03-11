Remo & Malaika take on the judges’ mantle in Hip Hop India Season 2 trailer

India’s first hip-hop-based dance reality show Hip Hop India is back with season two on Amazon MX Player.

The makers unveiled the heart-thumping trailer of the show, teasing audiences with jaw-dropping talent and raw passion that define this season. Judged by choreographer and director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora, Hip Hop India Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player on March 14.

Offering a sneak peek into the upcoming high-stake competition, the trailer sets the tone for a season packed with unpredictable twists, emotional journeys, and a celebration of hip-hop culture.

The latest season of the dance reality show will be hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny. Speaking about returning as the judge for season two, Remo D’Souza expressed, “Hip-hop goes much beyond dance- it’s raw, real, and rebellious. (IANS)