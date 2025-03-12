Wednesday, March 12, 2025
SPORTS

Lord’s braces for major financial hit as India miss WTC final

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 11: London’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground is set to host the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final from June 11-15, where Australia will take on South Africa in a much-anticipated clash.
However, the absence of Team India from the marquee event is expected to deal a significant financial blow to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which manages the historic venue.
India, renowned for its massive cricket fanbase, failed to qualify for the final, leading to a potential revenue loss of nearly £4 million for the MCC. The tournament’s defending champions, Australia, will face table-toppers South Africa, but the financial windfall anticipated from Indian spectators will be missing.
According to The Times, ticket prices were initially set at premium rates, with organizers banking on strong demand from Indian fans. India’s participation in previous WTC finals had driven ticket sales and boosted overall revenue, making their absence a considerable setback.To mitigate losses, MCC has now been forced to slash ticket prices in an attempt to fill the stands. “Organizers had originally priced tickets at a premium rate, believing India’s fan demand would outstrip supply. However, the team’s absence has significantly impacted the expected financial gains, highlighting Indian cricket’s vast influence on the global stage,” the report stated.
With ticket sales slowing, MCC’s strategy has shifted from maximizing profits to ensuring a packed stadium. The financial implications of India’s non-qualification underscore the team’s immense commercial pull, which continues to shape the economics of international cricket. (Agencies)

