MLP Sohra and Combine SHG bag commanding victories

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 11: The second day of the Inter Office Cricket League 2025, organized by the East Khasi Hills Cricket Association, saw dominant performances as MLP Sohra and Combine SHG secured emphatic victories at the Sohra Cricket Ground.
In the third match of the tournament, MLP Sohra locked horns with PHE Sohra Division. Winning the toss, MLP Sohra opted to bat first and posted a formidable total of 199/6 in 20 overs.
Stevenson Syiem was the star of the innings, smashing a blistering 58 off 32 balls, while Heibormi Dhar was the pick of the bowlers for PHE Sohra, claiming 2/31 in 3 overs.
Chasing 200 for victory, PHE Sohra Division fell short, managing 150/3 in 20 overs.
Despite a valiant effort from Emerson Nongrud, who played a magnificent knock of 98 off 66 balls, the target remained out of reach. Gowirak contributed with the ball, taking 1/32 in 4 overs.At the end, MLP Sohra won by 49 runs, Stevenson Syiem was adjudged as Player-of-the-Match
The fourth match saw Combine SHG take on Sohra Labour Union. After winning the toss, Combine SHG elected to bat and put up 178/8 in 20 overs. Mebankyrshan Allya led the charge with a solid 68 off 48 balls, but it was Lurshai Wahlang who shone with the ball, picking up an impressive 5/33 in 4 overs for Sohra Labour Union.
However, Sohra Labour Union crumbled under pressure in their chase, getting bowled out for just 59 in 15.3 overs. Donkyrmen Nadon was the lone fighter, scoring 20 off 19 balls, but the relentless bowling attack led by Sunny Sten, who claimed 3/5 in 2.3 overs, proved too strong.
At the end, Combine SHG won by 119 runs, Sunny Sten was adjudged as Player-of-the-Match
With these victories, MLP Sohra and Combine SHG have strengthened their positions in the tournament as the action continues in the Inter Office Cricket League 2025.

Previous article
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025
Next article
Rangdajied end campaign with 5-1 win over Nongthymmai in SPL
