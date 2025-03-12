Rangdajied end campaign with 5-1 win over Nongthymmai in SPL

Shillong PREMIER LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 11: Rangdajied United FC ended their campaign in the Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 5-1 victory over Nongthymmai SC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Tuesday.

Mebanaibok Kharbudnah (40’), Pasborlang Khonglikong (43’, 64’) and Freddy Jyrwa (54’, 69’) scored for Rangdajied, while Michaelson Kurbah (86’) produced a consolation goal for Nongthymmai at the end.

RUFC and Nongthymmai were confirmed in third and ninth places respectively before today, so this was a match for pride and a chance to end the season on a high, as both teams lost their most recent fixtures.

Nongthymmai, who will be relegated to next season’s First Division, ended with three wins, two draws and 13 defeats for a total of 11 points, while Rangdajied finished with 11 wins, two draws and five losses, earning them 35 points.

Rangdajied did not start with their strongest team, with coach Aibanjop Shadap preferring to test some of his lesser-used players and it took some time to pierce the Nongthymmai defence.

Freddy Jyrwa set up the first goal with a cross from the right, which Mebanaibok scored from at the far post. Pasborlang then doubled the lead before the break after receiving a through ball.

Switching over, Ieitlang Syiemlieh squeezed the ball through a gap between defenders allowing Freddy to bag his first goal of the day. Ieitlang would then go on to have a shot of his own blocked but Pasborlang was on hand to take advantage of the rebound. Similarly, Rangdajied’s last goal, scored by Freddy, was also thanks to a rebound that went the right way.

Rangdajied, however, were unable to keep a clean sheet, with Mowell Chyne running up the left flank and putting in a cross that Michaelson punched in for his fifth goal of the season.

This was the penultimate game of the SPL 2024 and did not have any bearing on the points table. However, the season-ender will be hugely consequential as the match between leaders and defending champions Mawlai SC and second-placed Shillong Lajong FC will decide the title. This highly-anticipated clash will take place on Saturday and will be played under floodlights, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm.

Rangdajied United FC’s dominant finish to their Shillong Premier League 2024 campaign showcased their attacking prowess and depth in the squad. While the result had no impact on the final standings, it was a testament to their resilience throughout the season.

With a solid third-place finish, RUFC will look to build on their performance and challenge for the title in the next edition. On the other hand, Nongthymmai SC’s relegation marks a tough end to their campaign, and they will now aim for a strong comeback in the First Division.

As the league draws to a thrilling conclusion, all eyes are now set on the highly-anticipated title decider between Mawlai SC and Shillong Lajong FC. With the championship on the line, Saturday’s showdown under the floodlights promises to be an electrifying spectacle, as both teams fight to etch their names in SPL history. For Rangdajied, the victory serves as both a confidence booster and a statement of intent for the future, highlighting the squad’s depth and attacking efficiency.

Despite not fielding their strongest XI, they displayed fluid teamwork and clinical finishing, a promising sign for the club moving forward.