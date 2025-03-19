Wednesday, March 19, 2025
REGIONAL

Assam court rejects USTM chancellor’s bail application

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tezpur, March 18: The bail application of Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), was on Tuesday rejected by a court in Sonitpur district of Assam in a case related to promising students to allow unfair means in exams.
Sonitpur Judicial Magistrate First Class Hriday Jyoti Kashyap rejected his bail plea after hearing both prosecution and defence arguments.
“The accused was arrested under several non-bailable sections of relevant laws. The police had registered the FIR in Dhekiajuli after receiving a complaint from an individual,” government advocate Munin Barua told reporters here.
Hoque appeared before the court through video conferencing from Tezpur Central Jail, where his stay has been now prolonged.
A series of cases has been registered across the state over the controversy since last month.
The Gauhati High Court earlier this month granted bail to Hoque in connection with the first case registered in Sribhumi district, as well as the second one in the same district.
The high court also restrained his arrest in three other cases in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar and Barpeta, but the Sonitpur district police arrested him in connection with another case registered in the district.
Hoque was arrested by Assam Police on February 22 on charges of promising students to allow unfair means in exams to score high marks through his ERD Foundation, which runs various educational institutions, including a school at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district of Assam.
Five teachers of the school were also arrested following allegations that students from other districts were appearing for their class 12 CBSE board exams there, following assurance of use of unfair means. (PTI)

Previous article
Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Revised cost estimate of Rs 1019.16 cr approved
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into damage control mode with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...
MEGHALAYA

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on Finance Accounts 2023-24, has highlighted that the Meghalaya government...
MEGHALAYA

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600 students from Khasi-Jaintia Hills were taken by the RSS...
MEGHALAYA

Second Meghalaya boy dies in Karnataka, school shut

SHILLONG, March 18: Food poisoning claimed the life of another student from Meghalaya studying in Karnataka. Sources said 12-year-old...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into...

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on...

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600...
Load more

Popular news

CM seeks thorough audit of industrial units in Byrnihat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The state government has gone into...

CAG report flags non-submission of UCs worth Rs 7460 cr

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 18: The CAG, in its report on...

Focus back on 2009 ‘trafficking’ report after twin deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
An investigative report by Tehelka found that over 1,600...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge