Chhetri scores on int’l comeback as India beat Maldives 3-0 in friendly

Shillong, March 18: The Indian national football team ended their 15-month international winless streak in emphatic fashion, securing a 3-0 victory over Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

The triumph, India’s first under Spanish head coach Manolo Márquez, was marked by dominant play, well-executed set-pieces, and a milestone moment for skipper Sunil Chhetri.

Goals from Rahul Bheke (34’), Liston Colaco (66’), and Sunil Chhetri (76’) ensured a comprehensive victory as India put on an impressive display in front of a packed home crowd. The Blue Tigers led 1-0 at halftime and maintained their superiority throughout the match to seal a long-overdue international win.

Electrifying Start

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, hosting a senior men’s international match for the first time, was electric from the outset.

The return of India’s iconic striker Sunil Chhetri after nearly 10 months away from the national team further added to the excitement. The skipper, making his 152nd international appearance, wasted no time in making his presence felt.

Within the first minute, Chhetri orchestrated India’s first real opportunity. His precise cross from the left into the Maldives’ penalty area caused a moment of panic for the visitors. A defensive error saw the ball drop invitingly near the six-yard box, but Naorem Mahesh Singh failed to capitalize on the golden chance.

India continued to probe, with Chhetri once again coming close in the 14th minute. His delicate header off a free kick from the left floated dangerously across the Maldives goalmouth, but none of the Indian forwards could make the vital connection.

Despite India’s early attacking dominance, the Maldives defense held firm. Goalkeeper Hussain Shareef made an outstanding save in the 25th minute to deny a powerful strike from Colaco, who had been lively on the left flank. The visitors managed to keep India at bay with quick clearances and disciplined defending, though at times their approach appeared desperate.

Bheke’s Bullet Header Breaks the Deadlock

India’s persistence finally paid off in the 34th minute through a well-rehearsed set-piece. Midfielder Brandon Fernandes delivered a precise corner from the left, and defender Rahul Bheke rose highest to meet it with a thunderous header. The ball rifled into the net like a bullet, leaving Shareef helpless and giving India a well-deserved lead.

The goal further energized the home team, who continued to dominate possession and push forward. While India controlled proceedings for the remainder of the first half, they were unable to add to their lead before the break.

Colaco and Chhetri Put the Game Beyond Reach

The second half saw India take complete control as they looked to extend their advantage. Maldives, having already struggled in the first half, found themselves further overwhelmed by India’s relentless pressing and quick ball movement.In the 66th minute, Liston Colaco doubled India’s lead with his first international goal. A well-taken corner from Naorem Mahesh Singh found Colaco in space, and the forward rose above his marker to guide a precise header into the net.

The stadium erupted in celebration as the 25-year-old winger marked a memorable milestone in his international career.Ten minutes later, the biggest moment of the night arrived. Liston Colaco turned provider this time, curling in a pinpoint cross from the left wing. Sunil Chhetri, with his trademark sharp instincts, met the ball with a swift header that flew past the Maldives goalkeeper. It was his 95th international goal, further cementing his status as one of India’s all-time greats.With the match effectively sealed, head coach Manolo Márquez made a series of substitutions to rotate his squad. In the 82nd minute, he decided to take off his star striker, bringing on young forward Irfan Yadwad. As Chhetri walked off the field, the crowd rose to its feet, applauding their captain for yet another inspired performance.India controlled the final minutes of the match with confidence, ensuring Maldives had no chance of mounting a comeback.

The defense, led by Bheke and Subhasish Bose, remained solid, while midfielders Suresh Singh Wangjam and Ayush Chhetri maintained possession and dictated play until the final whistle.