Inspection in Cantt to check for illegal settlers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: Concerned about rising instances of illegal activities and unauthorised settlers, the Shillong Cantonment Board (SCB), along with the village council and Rangbah Shnongs, conducted an inspection to identify locations where such activities are taking place within the cantonment area.

During the inspection, SCB officials, accompanied by police personnel and local residents, identified several areas that have become hubs for illegal activities. Instances of encroachment were also noted, prompting SCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayush Maurya to issue immediate instructions for notices to be served to illegal settlers, warning them of heavy penalties.

Additionally, an illegal butchery was discovered near the Mathura compound, and orders were issued for its immediate demolition.

Concerns were also raised regarding the shortage of parking spaces and the need for CCTV camera installations to deter illegal activities in the area.