Pope Francis to be released from hospital today

Rome, March 22: Pope Francis will be released from the hospital on Sunday, after 38 days battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs, his doctors said.

Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said Francis will require at least two months of rest and rehabilitation as he continues recovering back at the Vatican. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

The Pope plans to offer a blessing and greeting to well-wishers at the end of Sunday’s Angelus prayer, the Vatican said. (AP)