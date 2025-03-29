Saturday, March 29, 2025
MEGHALAYA

EKH, Ri Bhoi schools get well-equipped washrooms for girls

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, March 28: Marking a significant stride in educational infrastructure development, Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies in association with the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID), inaugurated a well-equipped and hygienic washroom facilities for girl students in three government schools across Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills districts.
Complementing the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the investiture of the newly constructed sanitation infrastructure at Umden Umroi RMSA Secondary School, was grace by Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary A L Hek.
The project addressed two critical aspects of girls’ education – infrastructure and awareness. Alongside constructing hygienic washrooms, the programme included comprehensive menstrual hygiene awareness workshops, designed to break social taboos and empower students with vital health knowledge.
The initiative is part of the Indus Towers’ flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Pragati. The objective is to provide safe sanitation facilities, thereby improving health and hygiene, and fostering a conducive environment for education.

