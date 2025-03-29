NEHUSU and KSU move Education Ministry against appointment of Pro-VCs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 28: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), NEHU unit, have written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking clarification on the appointment of Professors SM Sungoh and Fameline K. Marak as Pro-Vice-Chancellors of NEHU’s Shillong and Tura campuses, whilst demanding the release of the inquiry report on alleged misgovernance at the university.

In a letter addressed to the union minister, the student bodies flagged concern over the fresh appointments of the Pro-VCs, alleging procedural violations.

They claimed the appointments were made without the required approval from the Executive Council, thereby undermining the integrity of the selection process as outlined in the NEHU Acts and Statutes.

According to the student unions, an order issued on November 14, 2024, by Col. Omkar Singh appointed both professors to the positions.

They, however, contend that the appointments violate Section 3(1) of the NEHU Statutes, which mandates that the Executive Council must approve such decisions based on the Vice-Chancellor’s recommendation.

They emphasised that no such approval was granted, making the order legally void.

The student unions further cited a circular issued on November 22, 2024, by Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Saha, which declared the 14th November order null and void, as it was issued while Col. Singh was on leave.

As a result, they asserted that Prof. Sungoh and Prof. Marak’s claims to the Pro-VC positions were baseless.

The student unions then went on to air concerns over Prof. Sungoh’s statements, suggesting that her appointment was directed by the Ministry. They noted that no official communication had been presented to support this claim, warning that such statements could tarnish the Ministry’s reputation by attributing actions to it without verification.

Reiterating their long-standing demand, NEHUSU and KSU, in the letter, also called for the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla and urged the Ministry to release the report of the two-member inquiry committee constituted in November 2024 to investigate allegations of maladministration at NEHU.

The students urged the Education Ministry to address these concerns at the earliest and provide a transparent response to their demands.

NEHUTA rejects Pro-VC appointments, demands resignation

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has also rejected the appointments, calling them unlawful and demanding their immediate resignation.

In a letter issued on Friday, NEHUTA reiterated its opposition to the appointments made by Vice-Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla in November 2024.

The association contended that the selection process was improper, citing violations of NEHU’s Statute 3 and a lack of quorum in the Executive Council meeting where the decision was taken.

It further pointed out that both Prof. Shukla and Registrar Col. Omkar Singh (Retd.) were on leave at the time, questioning the legitimacy of decisions made in their absence.

NEHUTA President Prof. Lakhon Kma, in a strongly worded statement, reaffirmed the association’s stance. “We rejected these appointments outright in November 2024, and our position remains the same today,” he asserted.

The association also criticised Prof. Shukla’s prolonged absence from the Shillong campus, stating that he has been away for 133 days since November 15, 2024.

It then went on to condemn the Education Ministry for withholding the findings of an inquiry into the Vice-Chancellor, arguing that serious allegations against him remain unresolved.

Additionally, NEHUTA accused Professors Sungoh and Marak of aligning with an administration facing widespread opposition, including from Shillong MP Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, who raised the issue of Shukla’s removal in the Parliament.

The association also highlighted that Prof. Sungoh’s appointment violates a Ministry of Education directive, preventing faculty members from holding statutory posts within three months of retirement.

With Sungoh set to retire on May 31, 2025, NEHUTA questioned why this rule was overlooked, especially when it was enforced against another faculty member as recently as January.

Urging both Pro-Vice-Chancellors to step down, NEHUTA warned that it would decide on further action based on their response.