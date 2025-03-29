Saturday, March 29, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NH-6 repair work completion likely within 2 months

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 28: The ongoing repair work on NH-6 is expected to be completed within two months.
Earlier, Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, along with the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Project Director of NHAI, contractors and other officials, conducted an inspection of the site.
During a review meeting held before the inspection, NHAI officials reported that 65 per cent of the work has been completed, with the remaining portion expected to be finished within two months.
East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Shivansh Awasthi, stated during the inspection that the administration remains in constant coordination with NHAI regarding the ongoing work.
To facilitate faster progress, a no-entry restriction for heavy vehicles from 9 AM to 5 PM has been imposed at NHAI’s request.
However, the repair work beyond Sonapur, particularly in Kuliang, Umkiang, and Ratacherra, remains sluggish. NHAI has been instructed to take necessary measures, including deploying additional manpower and machinery, to speed up the work.
Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, Giri Prasad, pointed out critical areas where vehicle breakdowns cause frequent traffic congestion and urged NHAI to prioritise these locations, aiming for completion within the next two weeks.
Expressing concern over the slow progress beyond Sonapur, MLA Santa Mary Shylla stated, “I have inspected the whole stretch of NH-6 and I am concerned seeing the slow pace of work. I feel the plight of local residents, commuters who have to bear with dust, traffic disruptions and bad road conditions. I will take up the matter with higher authorities and we have directed NHAI to ensure the completion of repair work before the start of the rains.”

