MEGHALAYA

QR codes for liquor sale soon

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 28: The Quick Response (QR) Code system on liquor sold in the state will be implemented in the next two months, Commissioner and Secretary Matsiewdor War Nongbri informed during a meeting on Friday.
Nongbri stated that the move will enable end-to-end tracking of the IMFL right from the time of manufacturing till it is bought by the consumers. Each liquor bottle will have QR codes.
The district officers will be given more in-depth training in this regard. Every office, bottling plant, bonded ware house, shop will be equipped with this track entry system.

