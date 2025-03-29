VPP suspends Adelbert for ‘anti-party activities’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 28: In what can be termed a major bolt from the blue, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has suspended its sitting legislator from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum, citing anti-party activities.

In a letter to Nongrum, VPP vice president, Dr. Kara H. Shen, referred to a show-cause notice issued to him and stated that the party had carefully examined his response.

“It is observed that your reply, rather than expressing remorse or acknowledging the concerns raised, was defensive, confrontational, and lacked any sign of regret for actions deemed detrimental to the party’s interests,” the letter read.

The VPP further noted that Nongrum’s approach in responding to the notice reflected defiance of party discipline and principles, which could not be overlooked.

Following thorough deliberation, the party found his explanation unsatisfactory and, exercising its authority under Article III, Clause 5 of the VPP Constitution, suspended him for three years with immediate effect.

During this period, Nongrum will cease to hold any position, responsibility or membership rights within the party and will not represent VPP in any forum or public platform.

He has also been advised to refrain from any actions that could further damage the party’s reputation.

Along with Nongrum, the VPP has also suspended four other leaders—Snarbor Laloo, Imti Jamir, Wlistone Sohshang and Richinbusiness Marwein—citing same reason.

It is pertinent to note that Nongrum had joined the party just weeks before the 2023 assembly elections and is one of only four VPP legislators.

He, however, was reportedly disappointed after the party did not support his recommendations for MDC candidates in the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and Jaiaw seats for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) election.

In February, Nongrum and four disappointed ticket aspirants released a video that went viral, casting aspersions on the VPP.

Nongrum has seemingly found himself at loggerheads with the party on previous occasions.

The party had previously accused him of disregarding its instructions on implementing the MLA scheme, questioning its choice of Ricky AJ Syngkon as an MP candidate, and failing to follow the party’s executive committee directives when tabling private bills in the Assembly.

He was left embarrassed in the Assembly when even his own party members did not support his private bills.

It was on March 1, the VPP had served a show-cause notice to Nongrum over his alleged anti-party activities.