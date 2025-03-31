Smell of death permeates cities in Myanmar

Mandalay, March 30: The smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets of Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday as people worked frantically by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding someone still alive, two days after a massive earthquake struck that killed more than 1,600 people and left countless others buried.

The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay. (AP)