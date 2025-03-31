Monday, March 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Smell of death permeates cities in Myanmar

By: Agencies

Mandalay, March 30: The smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets of Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday as people worked frantically by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding someone still alive, two days after a massive earthquake struck that killed more than 1,600 people and left countless others buried.
The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay. (AP)

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to 1,644

