Conrad resents Biren for dragging his father’s name into ethnic strife

SHILLONG, March 31: A fresh political storm has erupted on social media between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The controversy stems from Sangma’s strong objection to Singh’s post, which he claims wrongly drags his late father, Purno Agitok Sangma, into the ethnic conflicts in the Northeast, including Manipur.

The online exchange highlights the deepening political fault lines in the region, with Biren accusing Sangma of exploiting Manipur’s turmoil for political gain. The war of words, unfolding in full public view, reflects not only the deep-seated tensions within Manipur but also the broader political manoeuvring shaping the region’s discourse.

“The late PA Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our nation. Today, we are witnessing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur’s internal affairs to destabilize the state,” Biren wrote in a social media post.

He also shared a video of PA Sangma speaking in Parliament.

Asserting that Manipur’s situation is unique, Biren stated that the state is home to several small, vulnerable indigenous communities, whose protection necessitated the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

“The present crisis is not political at its core. It stems from a complex mix of challenges: the drug menace, illegal immigration, deforestation, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups.”

He further said, “After years of effort to safeguard our indigenous populations, we have made real progress, such as the implementation of ILP — a hard-won achievement. Shri @SangmaConrad should know that the violence was not spontaneous; it was instigated by those who feel threatened and insecure by this kind of progress.”

Questioning Sangma’s stance, Biren added, “Does Mr. Conrad Sangma know that Manipur had already initiated border fencing? That the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is now strictly regulated? Has he noticed the alarming rise in unrecognized villages within Manipur’s borders?”

He continued, “It must be noted that when Manipur was facing these serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in our internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path — one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern.”

According to Biren, various groups across the Northeast are now recognising the importance of FMR, ILP, and border security.

“Manipur’s experiences should serve as a lesson, not a platform for political posturing. Manipur is home to 32 indigenous tribes whose identities, cultures, and way of life deserve protection. Refrain from encouraging illegal immigration or interfering in matters that threaten this delicate balance. The people of Manipur have endured enough. Let us live in peace,” he added.

Countering the accusations, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma responded: “It’s unfortunate that @NBirenSingh ji has dragged the name of (L) Shri P.A. Sangma ji. Sangma ji always fought for the people of the Northeast and was a strong advocate for various issues and rights of the people of the region.”

“At this time, everyone’s efforts should be directed towards restoring peace and harmony in Manipur rather than engaging in political posturing. We must all work together. I once again appeal to everyone to prioritize the betterment of the people of Manipur. This is what (L) P.A. Sangma ji would have wanted,” Conrad added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Amid rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in strife-torn Manipur, N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister on February 9 and he quit hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

Earlier in November last year, the NPP withdrew support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, alleging that the ruling dispensation has failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.