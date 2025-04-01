Tuesday, April 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Lab technician attempts suicide inside city college

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 31: A laboratory technician at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, attempted suicide on Thursday morning by locking himself inside the college laboratory and consuming chemicals, police said on Monday.
Upon learning of the incident, the college management immediately alerted the Laitumkhrah police, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated.
Police arrived at the scene and found the technician with a detectable pulse. He was promptly shifted to Nazareth Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

