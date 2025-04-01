MEGHALAYA People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST) By: By Our Reporter Date: April 1, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleIndustrial sector consumes 57% of state’s powerNext articleState BJP to go all out for Winter Capital Related articles MEGHALAYA GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found deposits of... MEGHALAYA State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended its full support for the demand to establish a... MEGHALAYA Industrial sector consumes 57% of state’s power SHILLONG, March 31: Meghalaya’s industrial sector accounted for 57% of the state’s total electricity consumption in 2022-23, significantly... MEGHALAYA Summer beckons state as temperatures spike SHILLONG, March 31: Summer has officially arrived in Meghalaya, bringing a noticeable rise in temperatures across the state....