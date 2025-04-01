Tuesday, April 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Seven pressure groups revive CoMSO to raise issues like ILP

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 31: Seven pressure groups will revive the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) to collectively address issues affecting the state.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the groups which are from different parts of the state.
The alliance, which will be led by Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), includes Achik Progressive Approach, Garoland State Movement Committee, United Achik Social Economic Justice Forum, Jaintia Students’ Movement, Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People and Jaintia National Council.
After the meeting, held at the ICSSR-NERC Guest House in NEHU, was over, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem told reporters the decision to revive CoMSO was made to unify efforts for tackling key regional issues.
He said the groups agreed to hold the second meeting at Tura soon in connection with the election of office bearers.
The conglomerate aims to address issues including influx and proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of Constitution. It favours a push for changes in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order of 1950.
Synrem expressed concern over the rising threat posed by illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh. He said this is significantly impacting various areas, including the plains belt of Garo Hills. He said protest against influx will not be effective if it is limited to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. A unified stance from Garo Hills is essential, he stressed.
The groups have plans to jointly urge the state government to introduce stricter laws and policies to combat the problem of illegal migration of foreigners. “We will continue to push the central and state governments to implement the long-pending Inner Line Permit (ILP),” Synrem said.
He said if the government is unable to grant ILP, it should approve the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2020.
Additionally, these pressure groups will demand amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order of 1950, alleging that non-indigenous tribes are eating up the rights of Meghalaya’s native tribes. Synrem said outsiders are taking over jobs and business opportunities meant for indigenous communities. “If the ST order is amended, we will no longer have more than 50 to 60 tribes. Only the three major tribes — Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo — should be recognised. Perhaps, one or two other tribes which have lived in the state for many years can also be considered,” he added.

