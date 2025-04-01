State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended its full support for the demand to establish a winter capital in Tura, Garo Hills, urging all elected representatives from the region to set aside political differences and rally behind the cause.

“We will take this up directly with our coalition partners, as we are in favour of a winter capital. It was already included in our Assembly election manifesto, so how can we step back? We will stand with the people because this is a long-promised commitment that remains unfulfilled. We will ensure it materialises and becomes a reality during this term,” said State BJP Vice President and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak.

Marak noted that Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma had raised the issue during the recently concluded budget session of the Assembly. However, he lamented that many elected members from Garo Hills refrained from supporting the cause simply because it was proposed by the Opposition.

He urged all elected representatives from Garo Hills to set aside political posturing and extend full support for the demand.

Recalling a recent session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Marak pointed out how ruling MDCs had withdrawn their support for a motion to adopt a resolution for a winter capital in Tura, forcing the Opposition to stage a walkout.

According to him, the MDCs justified their stance by stating that the government had agreed to examine the long-pending demand and form a committee.

“What the state government is doing at its level is entirely different from what the people are expecting. The people of Garo Hills see this as a long-standing assurance dating back to the time of statehood, yet even after 50-plus years, it remains unfulfilled. The elected leaders from Garo Hills must recognize their duty and accountability to the people,” he added.

The Meghalaya government has agreed to examine the demand to declare Tura as the winter capital of the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed this during the recently concluded budget session of the State Assembly while responding to a resolution moved by Mukul Sangma, urging the House to sincerely and empathetically consider the demand.

Replying to the resolution, the chief minister stated that he would constitute a committee comprising various stakeholders, including political parties, to discuss the different aspects of the proposal. However, he clarified that the ruling side could not support the resolution on technical grounds.