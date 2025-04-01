Summer beckons state as temperatures spike

SHILLONG, March 31: Summer has officially arrived in Meghalaya, bringing a noticeable rise in temperatures across the state. Barapani recorded a scorching 32.7°C on Saturday, marking the third-highest maximum temperature for March, signaling the onset of a hotter-than-usual season.

Shillong has also begun to feel the warmth, with temperatures hovering between 26-27°C. While the heat is gradually rising, the presence of cool daytime winds has kept the weather relatively comfortable for now.

Similarly, on Sunday, Shillong experienced 26.7 degrees while Barapani was relatively cooler at 30.6 degrees Celsius. While on Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in Shillong was 26 degrees and in Barapani was 29.7 degrees.

The shift in weather patterns is already evident, with residents experiencing warmer afternoons and shorter bouts of evening coolness.

With the summer months approaching, people in Meghalaya are gearing up for the seasonal changes, and shedding off layers adjusting to the rising mercury while hoping for occasional showers to bring relief.