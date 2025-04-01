Tuesday, April 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

WGH administration joins hands with K’taka firm to upcycle single-use plastic

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

TURA, March 31: In a groundbreaking initiative to promote environmental sustainability, the West Garo Hills (WGH) district administration has partnered with Bandhure Solutions LLP (aivi.in), a Karnataka-based company, to convert single-use plastic into upcycled products.
The initiative, called PlastiCured, is spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani and facilitated by Rod Thenang, District Education Officer.
As part of the programme, the aivi.in team conducted awareness sessions in five schools—GGHHS, Matchakolgre, Cherangre LPS, Hawakhana LPS, and Tura Public School.
These sessions focused on educating students about sustainable practices, including understanding different types of plastic, proper disposal methods and the importance of recycling.
Ashwani Gautam, a spokesperson for aivi.in, highlighted that the primary goal is to motivate students to adopt eco-friendly habits.
The initiative was launched at the SPARK Summit with the introduction of PlastiCured Pots—plant pots made from recycled plastic. These pots are being gifted to felicitated students and will later be distributed to Class 10 students in Tura.
“More than just pots, they symbolise growth, responsibility, and change—reminding students that nurturing a plant that mirrors their own journey of learning and leadership. The initiative isn’t just about recycling; it’s about reshaping mindsets, inspiring action, and empowering a greener future,” said the innovators.

Previous article
MePDCL extends OTS Scheme till April 30
Next article
Lab technician attempts suicide inside city college

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found deposits of...
MEGHALAYA

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended its full support for the demand to establish a...
MEGHALAYA

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

Industrial sector consumes 57% of state’s power

SHILLONG, March 31: Meghalaya’s industrial sector accounted for 57% of the state’s total electricity consumption in 2022-23, significantly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the...

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended...

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

Popular news

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the...

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended...

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge