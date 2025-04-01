WGH administration joins hands with K’taka firm to upcycle single-use plastic

TURA, March 31: In a groundbreaking initiative to promote environmental sustainability, the West Garo Hills (WGH) district administration has partnered with Bandhure Solutions LLP (aivi.in), a Karnataka-based company, to convert single-use plastic into upcycled products.

The initiative, called PlastiCured, is spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani and facilitated by Rod Thenang, District Education Officer.

As part of the programme, the aivi.in team conducted awareness sessions in five schools—GGHHS, Matchakolgre, Cherangre LPS, Hawakhana LPS, and Tura Public School.

These sessions focused on educating students about sustainable practices, including understanding different types of plastic, proper disposal methods and the importance of recycling.

Ashwani Gautam, a spokesperson for aivi.in, highlighted that the primary goal is to motivate students to adopt eco-friendly habits.

The initiative was launched at the SPARK Summit with the introduction of PlastiCured Pots—plant pots made from recycled plastic. These pots are being gifted to felicitated students and will later be distributed to Class 10 students in Tura.

“More than just pots, they symbolise growth, responsibility, and change—reminding students that nurturing a plant that mirrors their own journey of learning and leadership. The initiative isn’t just about recycling; it’s about reshaping mindsets, inspiring action, and empowering a greener future,” said the innovators.