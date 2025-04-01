Tuesday, April 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Worry over MUDA, KHADC building permission clash

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, March 31: The Leader of the Opposition in the KHADC, Titosstarwell Chyne said the ongoing conflict between the council and the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) over issuing building permission is worrying.
He urged the council’s Executive Committee, led by the Voice of the People Party (VPP), to resolve the matter with the Urban Affairs department.
Chyne recalled that the state government notified the KHADC to be one of the authorities to issue building permission under the provisions of the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021.
He said the council formed the Khasi Hills Building and Structure Regulatory Authority (KHBSRA) to issue building permission in the master plan area within the Shillong agglomeration as notified by the state government.
He added that the Laban-Mawprem MDC, Ricky Shullai informed him about the confusion over the building permission during the council’s just-concluded budget session.
Earlier, Shullai said the conflict between MUDA and the KHADC has impacted the residents in his constituency.
The independent MDC pointed out that the residents started approaching the KHADC for building permission, citing a case where a woman from Lumparing began constructing her house after the go-ahead from the KHADC.
“However, MUDA has now issued a notice, instructing her to halt construction. MUDA has even threatened to demolish her house for proceeding without their authorisation,” Shullai said.
He said the woman is now in a difficult situation due to the ongoing jurisdictional dispute between MUDA and the KHADC.
The Executive Member in charge of Building Bye-Laws, Pynkhrawboklin Kharjahrin, replied that there were no records of the KHADC issuing any building permission in the Lumparing area.
He clarified that the Shillong Municipal Board has been issuing building permits in the Lumparing and Laban areas since 2001.
Kharjahrin explained that MUDA started handling building permits in Laban after its creation in 2011.
According to the state government’s notification, both MUDA and the KHBSRA are responsible for implementing the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws, 2021.

Previous article
Conrad resents Biren for dragging his father’s name into ethnic strife
Next article
Summer beckons state as temperatures spike

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found deposits of...
MEGHALAYA

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended its full support for the demand to establish a...
MEGHALAYA

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

Industrial sector consumes 57% of state’s power

SHILLONG, March 31: Meghalaya’s industrial sector accounted for 57% of the state’s total electricity consumption in 2022-23, significantly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the...

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended...

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

Popular news

GSI finds valuable mineral deposits in state

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, March 31: In a significant development, the...

State BJP to go all out for Winter Capital

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 31: The State BJP on Monday extended...

People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at a mosque in the city on Monday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge