Adolescence will be shown in UK schools

The makers of hit Netflix show Adolescence have sparked a conversation in Britain and beyond on how to protect children from violent misogyny and other harmful content on social media.

Now they have the ear of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who welcomed the filmmakers to Downing Street on Monday for talks on child protection.

Starmer’s office said he backed an initiative by Netflix to stream the drama series for free to secondary schools across the country, so that as many teens as possible can watch it.

The show, filmed in England, explores the difficult questions that arise when a 13-year-old boy is accused of the fatal stabbing of a girl in his school – and how much social media interactions that are largely impenetrable to parents and teachers may have played a part.

Netflix says since the drama launched in March it has amassed 66.3 million views worldwide and has become one of the most talked-about U K series in recent memory.

Starmer said it was difficult watching the drama with his 14-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son. But showing the drama widely in schools will ‘help students better understand the impact of misogyny, dangers of online radicalisation and the importance of healthy relationships,” his office said. ‘It seems like the whole nation is talking about Adolescence and not just this nation,’ Starmer said. ‘As a dad, I have not found it easy to watch this with children, because it connects with the fears and worries that you have as parents and adults.’ (PTI)