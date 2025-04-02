Wednesday, April 2, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Allahbadia promises to ensure decency in shows

By: Agencies

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court saying he would maintain decency in his The Ranveer Show.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, that his client had filed an undertaking in compliance with the direction of the court and joined the case’s investigation and recorded his statements.
Chandrachud sought a modification of the top court’s conditions asking Allahbadia to deposit his passport and said it affected his livelihood.
The senior counsel said Allahbadia had to travel abroad for interviewing different people which required holding several rounds of meetings. The bench said if Allahbadia went abroad it was bound to affect the investigation and asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe.
Mehta said though he did not seek any instruction on the same, the investigation was likely to be over in two weeks.
The bench said it would consider Allahbadia’s prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later.
In compliance with its March 3 direction, the court said Allahbadia had filed an undertaking saying he will maintain decency in his shows and not mention anything related to the cases against him. The bench observed Allahbadia’s affidavit said he had joined the investigation on March 7 and recorded his statements before the investigating officers of the cases registered by the police in Maharashtra and Assam. (PTI)

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya twin in matching outfits for Eid greetings
Adolescence will be shown in UK schools

