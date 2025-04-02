Wednesday, April 2, 2025
AR Rahman announces ‘Wonderment’ tour

Music maestro AR Rahman is all set to kick off his much-awaited ‘Wonderment’ worldwide tour in Mumbai.
The tour promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience, bringing together AR Rahman’s iconic compositions and captivating performances. Celebrating 30 years in the global film and music industry, AR Rahman is ready to redefine the concert experience with the global premiere of his highly ambitious musical production, ‘Wonderment – The Tour’. The groundbreaking event has been created in collaboration with Percept Live and Fair Game Entertainment.
The inaugural concert of ‘Wonderment – The Tour’ will take place on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking about the tour, Rahman said, “With wonderment, our aim was to convey the aspect that every note, every rhythm, tells a story. I hope to merge tradition with innovation, bringing together the past and the future in a celebration of music. Mumbai’s energy and spirit are unmatched, and it’s a joy to bring this unique musical experience to the heart of the city.”
The Mumbai premiere will kick off the global tour, which is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The event will feature surprise acts and performances by renowned singers who have collaborated with AR Rahman over the years.
Meanwhile, AR Rahman recently made headlines after he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and was discharged after brief hospitalization.
AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital. The actor suffered dehydration symptoms. A medical bulletin by Dr R.K. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services, said, “A. R. Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after a routine check-up.” (IANS)

