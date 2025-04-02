Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Ed Sheeran shares video grooving with auto driver in India

Popular British singer Ed Sheeran gave a shout-out to an Indian auto rickshaw driver who took him around Hyderabad when he was in the city for his Mathematics ‘+-=÷x’ tour earlier this year. Sheeran, known for tracks like Shape of You, Lego House and Thinking Out Loud, shared a throwback video on Instagram in which he can grooving to the tune of his track Azizam alongside the driver called Rakesh. ‘When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh,’ he captioned the post on Monday. Azizam is a single from Sheeran’s upcoming album Play. The multiple Grammy winner kickstarted the India leg of his six-city tour on January 30 in Pune and ended it in Delhi-NCR on February 15. During his stay in India, Sheeran also met with several Indian artists, including A R Rahman and Arijit Singh. (PTI)

