ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Malaika shares post amid dating rumours with Sangakkara

By: Agencies

Malaika Arora has shared an inspiring post about a ‘strong tomorrow’ on social media amid ongoing dating rumors with cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
Recently, the actress has been making headlines due to speculations about her alleged link-up with the former Sri Lankan cricketer. The rumors were sparked after Malaika was spotted enjoying an IPL match alongside Kumar Sangakkara.
Sangakkara, who previously served as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR), was seen supporting the team during the match. Interestingly, Malaika was also cheering for Rajasthan Royals, which only fueled further speculation about their relationship. Fans quickly took to social media, questioning the nature of their association, with some even wondering if the two are dating.
Amidst this, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress posted a video of herself from her yoga workout, captioning it, “Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow Fitness Motivation | Abs and Core Workout.” In the clip, Arora is seen performing various yoga asanas on a mat. She frequently posts videos from her yoga workouts, giving a glimpse into her disciplined fitness regime.
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora’s love life has always been a topic of public interest.
Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they divorced in 2017, citing compatibility issues. The couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan. She was previously in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, but they parted ways in 2024. The actor confirmed his single status during the promotions of Singham Again. (IANS)

