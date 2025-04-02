NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritised. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI, April 1: Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on the Seven Sisters of Northeast India has prompted region’s leaders to raise a united voice, condemning the contentious remarks made by the neighbouring country’s chief adviser of its interim government, Md Yunus, during his recent visit to China.

Yunus had referred to the Northeastern states as “landlocked” and suggested that Bangladesh could serve as their “guardian of ocean access”, positioning Bangladesh as a strategic partner for China in the region. A video of Yunus making the remarks went viral on social media on Monday, in which he had even called upon China to expand its influence in India’s Northeastern states.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “The statement made by Md Yunus of Bangladesh’s so-called interim government referring to the Seven Sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor.”

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor,” Sarma said.

“Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritised. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Md Yunus must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agenda,” the Assam chief minister said.

Reacting strongly to the Yunus’s remarks on social media, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma said, “Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas, we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea. The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes which always wanted to be part of India since 1947. There are lakhs and lakhs of Tripuri, Garo, Khasi and Chakma people who reside in Bangladesh in terrible conditions in their traditional lands. This should be utilised for our national interest and for their wellbeing.”

“Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port in 1947, despite the hill people living there, wanting to be a part of the Indian union. Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85,” Debbarma said.

During the regime of Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka allowed India to use its Chittagong Port through South Tripura’s Sabroom sub-division which is connected to the port through the Maitree bridge over River Feni. The port is around 75 kilometres from the Land Port in Sabroom.

The Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser’s “reckless comments” were also condemned by former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

“It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms.”

“Let it be made absolutely clear. India’s unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret,” Singh said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan asserted that Bangladesh, which was born out of India’s benevolence, is a ‘country that cannot conduct democratic elections on its own, where the Prime Minister flees in fear of mob attacks and has no standing to speak against a powerful nation like India”.

In a post on X, Senior Congress leader and MP of Jorhat in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, said, “It is unfortunate that India’s foreign policy has weakened to the point where even a nation whose independence India actively supported is now leaning toward strategic opposition.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrote to Bangladesh on the occasion of its National Day, highlighting the ‘strong ties’ between the two nations.

After that Muhammad Yunus’s recent remarks about Northeast India and China are deeply concerning and unacceptable, as they undermine India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the senior Congress leader said.

OTHER VOICES OF PROTEST

Sharp reactions also came from political leaders from other parts of India on Tuesday, dubbing his remarks as “shameful” and “provocative”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said this was a “very serious issue” and it concerns the “safety and security” of the nation. “It’s a very shameful comment…he is mentioning regions of our country to move the China agenda. I feel India should take a tough stand on it. It endangers the safety and security of the nation,” she told PTI Videos outside the Parliament building.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who on Monday shared the video clip of Yunus on X, alleged that “Bangladesh is inviting China to encircle India.” “This attitude of the Bangladesh government is very dangerous for the security of our North East region. The government is not taking care of Manipur and China has already settled villages in Arunachal,” Khera, who is party’s head of media and publicity department, wrote in Hindi on X.

Last week, Bangladesh’s chief adviser met Chinese President Xi Jinping and sought stepped-up investments from China to revive Bangladesh’s flagging economy, hit by a political and economic crisis.

“It’s very important that we see China as our good friend,” Yunus said, projecting Beijing as a balancing factor against New Delhi.

He expects bilateral relations to enter a new stage, Yunus told the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency in an interview during the visit.

A former ambassador of India described the comments as “most unfortunate,” though he said that New Delhi should not panic over Yunus’ statements.

“It doesn’t change the reality of what India is today and what it is capable of. (India is) fully capable of protecting its security concerns,” Venu Rajamony, who served as India’s ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, told PTI.

When asked about its impact on India-Bangladesh ties, Rajamony said, “On bilateral ties trajectory, there is no indication of any major shift in Bangladesh’s policy towards India.” (With PTI inputs)